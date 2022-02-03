Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Waterproof Adhesive Tape market was valued at 552.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Waterproof tape is a kind of lifetime non-curing self-adhesive waterproof sealing tape made of butyl rubber as the main raw material and other additives. It has strong adhesion to various materials. At the same time, it has excellent weather resistance, aging resistance and water repellency, and functions as sealing, shock absorption and protection on the surface of the adherend.The product is completely solvent-free, so it does not shrink and does not emit toxic gases. Because it does not cure for life, it has excellent follow-up to thermal expansion and contraction and mechanical deformation of the surface of the adherend. It is an extremely advanced waterproof sealing material.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

By Types:

Acrylic Based

Silicon Rubber Based

By Applications:

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Waterproof Adhesive Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acrylic Based

1.4.3 Silicon Rubber Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Building & Construction

1.5.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Health & Hygiene

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Market

1.8.1 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterproof Adhesive Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Waterproof Adhesive Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

