Renewable Energy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Renewable energy is energy that is collected from renewable resources, which are naturally replenished on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Renewable Energy in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Renewable Energy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Renewable Energy market was valued at 689320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1236730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydro & Ocean Energy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Renewable Energy include Enel, Vattenfall AB, Iberdrola, Tokyo Electric Power, Xcel Energy, ACCIONA, RWE Group, Exelon Corporation and Hawaiian Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Renewable Energy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Renewable Energy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renewable Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydro & Ocean Energy
- Wind Energy
- Solar Energy
- Bio-energy
- Others
Global Renewable Energy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Renewable Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
Global Renewable Energy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Renewable Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Renewable Energy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Renewable Energy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Enel
- Vattenfall AB
- Iberdrola
- Tokyo Electric Power
- Xcel Energy
- ACCIONA
- RWE Group
- Exelon Corporation
- Hawaiian Electric
- Duke Energy
- Innergex
- Tata Power
- EnBW
- Invenergy
- China Three Gorges Corporation
- China Huaneng Group
- SDIC Power Holdings
- China Energy
- China Datang Corporation
- China Resources Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Renewable Energy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Renewable Energy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Renewable Energy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Renewable Energy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Renewable Energy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Renewable Energy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Renewable Energy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Renewable Energy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Renewable Energy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Renewable Energy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renewable Energy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Renewable Energy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Renewable Energy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Renewable Energy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
