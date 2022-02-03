News

Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Size – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

  • Cosmetic Grade
  • Industrial Grade

Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Thickening Agent
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
  • Key companies Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • BASF
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Kunshan Huaxin Daily Chemicals
  • Honeywell
  • NanJing DongDe Chemicals
  • Shaanxi Top Pharm Chemical
  • Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isopropyl Myristate (IPM) (CAS 110-27-0) Product Type

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

US Ergonomic Keyboard Financial Markets in United States, China, Europe 2021 | Microsoft, Kinesis Corporation, Adesso

December 14, 2021

Confectionery and Candy Processing Equipment Market to Develop New Growth Story – Bühler, Tanis Confectionery, Latini-Hohberger Dhimantec

December 17, 2021

Car Roof Racks Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 – Yakima, Mont Blanc, Rola

December 28, 2021

Global Tongue Retaining Device Market Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021-2027 | SnoreRX (USA), Silent Sleep (USA), Vital Sleep (USA)

December 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button