Cell Viability Assays Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cell Viability Assays is a type of technique used for determining viable cells in the culture. Cell Viability Assays asses the efficiency of the cells by measuring markers of cellular activity. The cell viability is used to monitor the response and health of the cells in the culture after treatment with various stimuli. Moreover, cell Viability Assays and cytotoxicity assays are used for drug screening and cytotoxicity tests of chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cell Viability Assays in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Cell Viability Assays Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cell Viability Assays market was valued at 2579.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3532.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Human Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cell Viability Assays include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Bio-Rad, GE, Danaher, BD, PerkinElmer, Promega and Biotium, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cell Viability Assays companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cell Viability Assays Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell Viability Assays Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Human Cells
- Microbial Cells
- Animal Cells
Global Cell Viability Assays Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cell Viability Assays Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Global Cell Viability Assays Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cell Viability Assays Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cell Viability Assays revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cell Viability Assays revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck
- Bio-Rad
- GE
- Danaher
- BD
- PerkinElmer
- Promega
- Biotium
- Abcam
- Creative Bioarray
- Biotek Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cell Viability Assays Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cell Viability Assays Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cell Viability Assays Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cell Viability Assays Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cell Viability Assays Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cell Viability Assays Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cell Viability Assays Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cell Viability Assays Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cell Viability Assays Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cell Viability Assays Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Viability Assays Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cell Viability Assays Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cell Viability Assays Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
