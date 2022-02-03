Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Skin Cancer Therapeutics
On the basis of the type of tissue affected, there are three major types of skin cancer, namely, basal cell carcinoma, squamous-cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Factors such as increasing incidences of skin cancer, favorable government initiatives, the development of novel immunotherapies, and the extension of current therapies are fueling the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with therapy, a stringent regulatory environment, and the lack of awareness in the general population could adversely affect market growth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Cancer Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skin Cancer Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skin Cancer Therapeutics include Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Roche, Qiagen and Boehringer Ingelheim, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Skin Cancer Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemotherapy
- Radiotherapy
- Cryosurgery
- Immune Therapy
- Photodynamic Therapy
- Surgery
- Other Treatments
Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Cancer Research Center
- Others
Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Skin Cancer Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Skin Cancer Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- Merck
- Novartis
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly
- Roche
- Qiagen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Aqua Pharmaceuticals
- Meda
- Elekta AB
- Varian Medical Systems
- Bausch Health
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Skin Cancer Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Skin Cancer Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Skin Cancer Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Skin Cancer Therapeutics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skin Cancer Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Skin Cancer Therapeutics Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Skin Cancer Therapeutics Companies
