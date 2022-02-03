Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment
Sturge-Weber syndrome or Sturge-Weber-Krabbe disease, sometimes referred to as encephalotrigeminal angiomatosis, is a rare congenital neurological and skin disorder. It is one of the phakomatoses and is often associated with port-wine stains of the face, glaucoma, seizures, mental retardation, and ipsilateral leptomeningeal angioma (cerebral malformations and tumors).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Medication Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment include Abbott, Pfizer, Roche, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, UCB, Sanofi, Takeda and Aleva Neurotherapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Medication
- Laser Therapy
- Surgical Procedures
Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- Pfizer
- Roche
- Novartis
- Johnson & Johnson
- UCB
- Sanofi
- Takeda
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics
- GW Pharmaceuticals
- ElectroCore
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sturge Weber Syndrome (SWS) Treatment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414