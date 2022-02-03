Orogastric Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Orogastric Tube
Orogastric Tubes are used to convey nutrition or medications directly into the stomach or the digestive tract. These gadgets are usually used to nourish the specialized eating routine in elderly or bedridden patients experiencing chronic diseases, for example, neurological disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal and inherited metabolic diseases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Orogastric Tube in global, including the following market information:
- Global Orogastric Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Orogastric Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Orogastric Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Orogastric Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Tube Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Orogastric Tube include Medtronic, Stryker, GE Healthcare, B.Braun Melsungen, Karl Storz, BD Medical, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet and Smith & Nephew, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Orogastric Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Orogastric Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orogastric Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flexible Tube
- Rigid Tube
- Semi-Rigid Tube
Global Orogastric Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orogastric Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Children Use
- Adult Use
Global Orogastric Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Orogastric Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Orogastric Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Orogastric Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Orogastric Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Orogastric Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- GE Healthcare
- B.Braun Melsungen
- Karl Storz
- BD Medical
- Olympus
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith & Nephew
- Medacta International
- Pacific Hospital Supply
- Rontis Medical
- Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Orogastric Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Orogastric Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Orogastric Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Orogastric Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Orogastric Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Orogastric Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Orogastric Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Orogastric Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Orogastric Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Orogastric Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Orogastric Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orogastric Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Orogastric Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orogastric Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orogastric Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orogastric Tube Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Orogastric Tube Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flexible Tube
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Orogastric Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Nasogastric Tube and Orogastric Tube Sales Market Report 2021