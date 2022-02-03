Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Next generation Optical biometry devices are used to measure, length and width of the eye, cornea, anterior chamber depth, thickness of the lens. These parameters are required to calculate the intraocular power by providing the accurate information prior to the surgery.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices market was valued at 230.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 318.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Swept Source Optical Coherent Based Optical Biometers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices include Carl Zeiss, Nidek, Haag-Streit, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Topcon, Optovue, Tomey GmbH and Movu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Swept Source Optical Coherent Based Optical Biometers

Partial Coherence Interferometry (PCI) Based Optical Biometers

Optical Low Coherence Reflectometry (OLCR) Based Optical Biometers

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carl Zeiss

Nidek

Haag-Streit

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Topcon

Optovue

Tomey GmbH

Movu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Next Generation Optical Biometry Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N

