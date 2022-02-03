Wound Drainage Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wound drains are placed in a patient’s wound that allows blood and other fluid to drain out of the body after the surgical procedures. The drainage process lowers the risk of infections and promotes healthy wound curing. Most of the patients who undergo a surgical procedure will have some form of drainage system attached to them. This system may remain for 24-48 hours however it can be up to 1 week for most of the procedures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wound Drainage Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wound Drainage Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wound Drainage Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Passive Drains Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wound Drainage Devices include BD, Medtronic, Stryker, Cook, B. Braun Melsungen, Ethicon, Zimmer Biomet, Degania Silicone and Poly Medicure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wound Drainage Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Passive Drains

Active Drains

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wound Drainage Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wound Drainage Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wound Drainage Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wound Drainage Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Medtronic

Stryker

Cook

B. Braun Melsungen

Ethicon

Zimmer Biomet

Degania Silicone

Poly Medicure

Romsons

Global Medikit Limited

Cardinal Health

ConvaTec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wound Drainage Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wound Drainage Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wound Drainage Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wound Drainage Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wound Drainage Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wound Drainage Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wound Drainage Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wound Drainage Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wound Drainage Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wound Drainage Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wound Drainage Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wound Drainage Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Drainage Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wound Drainage Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wound Drainage Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

