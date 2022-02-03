Doppler Ultrasound Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Doppler Ultrasound
A Doppler ultrasound is a non-invasive test, which is used to evaluate the flow of blood through blood vessels by using high frequency of sound waves i.e. ultrasound on the circulating blood cells. A Doppler ultrasound helps to diagnose conditions such as blood clots, poor functioning of valves in leg veins, heart valve defects, congenital heart disease, blocked artery, decrease of blood circulation in legs, bulging arteries, narrowing of an artery for example carotid artery stenosis. Doppler ultrasound is mostly used in pregnancy, and is used to study the blood circulation in baby, uterus, and placenta.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Doppler Ultrasound in global, including the following market information:
- Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Doppler Ultrasound companies in 2021 (%)
The global Doppler Ultrasound market was valued at 2717.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3604.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handheld Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Doppler Ultrasound include GE, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, Toshiba, Analogic, Fujifilm Holdings, SAMSUNG, Hitachi and Esaote, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Doppler Ultrasound manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Doppler Ultrasound Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Handheld
- Trolley Based
Global Doppler Ultrasound Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Global Doppler Ultrasound Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Doppler Ultrasound revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Doppler Ultrasound revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Doppler Ultrasound sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Doppler Ultrasound sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens
- Toshiba
- Analogic
- Fujifilm Holdings
- SAMSUNG
- Hitachi
- Esaote
- Mindray Medical
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Doppler Ultrasound Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Doppler Ultrasound Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Doppler Ultrasound Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Doppler Ultrasound Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Doppler Ultrasound Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Doppler Ultrasound Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Doppler Ultrasound Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Doppler Ultrasound Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Doppler Ultrasound Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Doppler Ultrasound Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Doppler Ultrasound Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Doppler Ultrasound Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Doppler Ultrasound Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Doppler Ultrasound Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Doppler Ultrasound Market Siz
