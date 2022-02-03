Ambulance Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ambulance equipment refers to the type of instruments, systems and devices used to aid patients during medical emergencies such as accidents and surgeries in order to minimize personal injuries and prevent loss of life. Ambulance care equipment contributes a major share to hospital revenue and performance of the healthcare system. The ambulance equipment assists in observation, diagnosis, intervention and monitoring of patients through advanced healthcare equipment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ambulance Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Ambulance Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ambulance Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ambulance Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ambulance Equipment market was valued at 3891.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4901 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transportation Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ambulance Equipment include 3M, Medtronic, Stryker, GE, BLS Systems, Allied Healthcare Products, Dragerwerk, Ambu A/S and PerSys Medical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ambulance Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ambulance Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ambulance Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transportation Equipment

Burn Care Equipment

Blood and Hemorrhage Control Equipment

Diagnostic and Infection Control Equipment

Respiratory, Hypothermia & Cardiac Equipment

Others

Global Ambulance Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ambulance Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

Ground Ambulance

Global Ambulance Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ambulance Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ambulance Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ambulance Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ambulance Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ambulance Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Medtronic

Stryker

GE

BLS Systems

Allied Healthcare Products

Dragerwerk

Ambu A/S

PerSys Medical

Emergency Medical International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ambulance Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ambulance Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ambulance Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ambulance Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ambulance Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ambulance Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ambulance Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ambulance Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ambulance Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ambulance Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ambulance Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ambulance Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ambulance Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambulance Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ambulance Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ambulance Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

