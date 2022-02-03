News

Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Market Research Report 2022

Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Market

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Minerals
  • Amino Acids
  • Vitamins
  • Enzymes
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Poultry Feeds
  • Ruminant Feeds
  • Pig Feeds
  • Others

By Company

  • Evonik
  • Adisseo
  • CJ Group
  • Novus International
  • DSM
  • Meihua Group
  • Kemin Industries
  • Zoetis
  • CP Group
  • BASF
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • ADM
  • Alltech
  • Biomin
  • Lonza
  • Global Bio-Chem
  • Lesaffre
  • Nutreco
  • DuPont
  • Novozymes

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina

Table of content

1 Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed
1.2 Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Minerals
1.2.3 Amino Acids
1.2.4 Vitamins
1.2.5 Enzymes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Poultry Feeds
1.3.3 Ruminant Feeds
1.3.4 Pig Feeds
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Aquaculture and Fisheries Feed Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

