Double Layer Supercapacitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double Layer Supercapacitor in global, including the following market information:
- Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Double Layer Supercapacitor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double Layer Supercapacitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Activated Carbon Electrode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Layer Supercapacitor include Panasonic, LS Mtron, Skeleton Technologies, NEC TOKIN, Korchip, NICHICON, Rubycon, ELNA and Kemet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Layer Supercapacitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Activated Carbon Electrode Material
- Carbon Fiber Electrode Materials
- Carbon Aerogel Electrode Materials
Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive and Transportation
- Industrial
- Energy
- Consumer Electronic
- Others
Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Double Layer Supercapacitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Double Layer Supercapacitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Double Layer Supercapacitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Double Layer Supercapacitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Panasonic
- LS Mtron
- Skeleton Technologies
- NEC TOKIN
- Korchip
- NICHICON
- Rubycon
- ELNA
- Kemet
- Shanghai Aowei Technology
- Shenzhen Technology Innovation Green
- Supreme Power Solutions
- Jinzhou Kaimei Power
- Jianghai Capacitor
- Nepu Energy
- HCC Energy
- Haerbin Jurong
- Heter Electronics
- Maxwell Technologies
- Nesscap
- CAP-XX
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Layer Supercapacitor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Layer Supercapacitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Layer Supercapacitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Layer Supercapacitor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Layer Supercapacitor Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double Layer Supercapacitor Companies
