Plastic Film Capacitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Film Capacitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plastic Film Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Film Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Axial Plastic Film Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Film Capacitors include Vishay, Panasonic, EPCOS/TDK, Cornell Dubilier, AVX, Illionis Capacitor, KEMET Corporation, Nichicon and Desai Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Film Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Axial Plastic Film Capacitors

Radial Plastic Film Capacitors

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

General Appliances

Industrial Equipment

Telecommunications

Aeronautics

Others

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Vishay

Panasonic

EPCOS/TDK

Cornell Dubilier

AVX

Illionis Capacitor

KEMET Corporation

Nichicon

Desai Electronics

Hitachi Chemical

Suntan

ON Semiconductor

Elna

Shanghai Yinyan Electronic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Film Capacitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Film Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Film Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Film Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Film Capacitors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Film Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Film Capacitors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Film Capacitors Companies

