Plastic Film Capacitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Film Capacitors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Plastic Film Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Film Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Axial Plastic Film Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Film Capacitors include Vishay, Panasonic, EPCOS/TDK, Cornell Dubilier, AVX, Illionis Capacitor, KEMET Corporation, Nichicon and Desai Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Film Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Axial Plastic Film Capacitors
- Radial Plastic Film Capacitors
Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- General Appliances
- Industrial Equipment
- Telecommunications
- Aeronautics
- Others
Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Plastic Film Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Vishay
- Panasonic
- EPCOS/TDK
- Cornell Dubilier
- AVX
- Illionis Capacitor
- KEMET Corporation
- Nichicon
- Desai Electronics
- Hitachi Chemical
- Suntan
- ON Semiconductor
- Elna
- Shanghai Yinyan Electronic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Film Capacitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Film Capacitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Film Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Film Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Film Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Film Capacitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Film Capacitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Film Capacitors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Film Capacitors Companies
