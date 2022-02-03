Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dual-band Antenna Switch Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) include Skyworks, Murata Manufacturing, Infineon Technologies, Qorvo, Abacom Technologies, Sunlord, TDK/EPCOS, NGK and YAGEO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dual-band Antenna Switch Modules
- Triple-band Antenna Switch Modules
- Others
Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Smart Phones
- Data Dongles
- Tablets
- Others
Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Skyworks
- Murata Manufacturing
- Infineon Technologies
- Qorvo
- Abacom Technologies
- Sunlord
- TDK/EPCOS
- NGK
- YAGEO
- Analog Devices
- Johanson Technology
- CST (Computer Simulation Technology)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/