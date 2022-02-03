Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dual-band Antenna Switch Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) include Skyworks, Murata Manufacturing, Infineon Technologies, Qorvo, Abacom Technologies, Sunlord, TDK/EPCOS, NGK and YAGEO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dual-band Antenna Switch Modules

Triple-band Antenna Switch Modules

Others

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Phones

Data Dongles

Tablets

Others

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Skyworks

Murata Manufacturing

Infineon Technologies

Qorvo

Abacom Technologies

Sunlord

TDK/EPCOS

NGK

YAGEO

Analog Devices

Johanson Technology

CST (Computer Simulation Technology)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antenna Switch Modules (ASM) Companies

