Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surge Protective Devices (SPD) in global, including the following market information:

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surge Protective Devices (SPD) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Surge Protective Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surge Protective Devices (SPD) include ABB, Eaton, Emersen, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric Company, Littelfuse, Bourns and Advanced Protection Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surge Protective Devices (SPD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC Surge Protective Devices

DC Surge Protective Devices

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surge Protective Devices (SPD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surge Protective Devices (SPD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surge Protective Devices (SPD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surge Protective Devices (SPD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Emersen

Siemens

Schneider Electric

General Electric Company

Littelfuse

Bourns

Advanced Protection Technologies

Belkin International

Leviton Manufacturing Company

Tripp Lite

Panamax

REV Ritter

Raycap Corporation

Phoenix Contact

Hubbell Incorporated

Legrand

Mersen Electrical Power

Citel

MVC-Maxivolt

Koninklijke Philips

Pentair Electrical & Fastening Solutions

MCG Surge Protection

JMV

ISG Global

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surge Protective Devices (SPD) Players in Global Market

