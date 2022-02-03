Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A foam soap dispenser is a device that, when manipulated or triggered appropriately, dispenses soap (usually in small, single-use quantities). It can be manually operated by means of a handle, or can be automatic. Foam soap dispensers are often found in public toilets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser include Umbra, Hayden, OPERNEE, Simplehuman, OLpure, EcoDefy, Lysol, LEXPON and PowerTRC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Manual
- Automatic
Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hotel
- Restaurant
- Hospital
- Office
- Other
Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Umbra
- Hayden
- OPERNEE
- Simplehuman
- OLpure
- EcoDefy
- Lysol
- LEXPON
- PowerTRC
- TOTO
- EcoCity
- SimpleOne Automatic Soap Dispenser
- ASI
- Lovair
- Hokwang
- Bobrick
- Zaf Enterprises
- Dihour
- Orchids International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Foam Soap Dispenser Companies
3.8
