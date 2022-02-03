Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fusion bonded epoxy coating, also known as fusion-bond epoxy powder coating and commonly referred to as FBE coating, is an epoxy-based powder coating that is widely used to protect steel pipe used in pipeline construction, concrete reinforcing bars (rebar) and on a wide variety of piping connections, valves etc. from corrosion.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings market was valued at 9293 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11480 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Internal Surface Coatings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings include 3M, PPG Industries, Akzonobel, BASF, Arkema, Sherwin-Williams, Jotun, Sigma Corporation and SolEpoxy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Internal Surface Coatings

External Surface Coatings

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Marine

Infrastructure

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

PPG Industries

Akzonobel

BASF

Arkema

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Sigma Corporation

SolEpoxy

Shawcor (Bredero Shaw)

Specialty Polymer Coatings

Tecosy

Teknos Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

