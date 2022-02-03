Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying ADAS to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in global, including the following market information:

The global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems market was valued at 54660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 86060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems include Continental, Delphi Automotive, Robert Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Autoliv, Denso, Valeo, Magna International and TRW Automotive Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Others

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Autoliv

Denso

Valeo

Magna International

TRW Automotive Holdings

Hella

Ficosa International

Mobileye

Mando

Texas Instruments

TASS International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Advanced Driver Ass

