Automotive Airfilters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A air filter is a device composed of fibrous or porous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Airfilters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Airfilters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Airfilters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Airfilters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Airfilters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Particle Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Airfilters include Mann+Hummel, K&N Engineering, Donaldson, Robert Bosch, Mahle, NGK, Sogefi, Hengst and Denso, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Airfilters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Airfilters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Airfilters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Particle Filter
- Activated Carbon Filter
- Electrostatic Filter
Global Automotive Airfilters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Airfilters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Airfilters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Airfilters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Airfilters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Airfilters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Airfilters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Airfilters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mann+Hummel
- K&N Engineering
- Donaldson
- Robert Bosch
- Mahle
- NGK
- Sogefi
- Hengst
- Denso
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo
- Acdelco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Airfilters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Airfilters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Airfilters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Airfilters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Airfilters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Airfilters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Airfilters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Airfilters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Airfilters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Airfilters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Airfilters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Airfilters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Airfilters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Airfilters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Airfilters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Airfilters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
