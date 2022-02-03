Automotive All-wheel Drive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An all-wheel drive vehicle (AWD vehicle) is one with a powertrain capable of providing power to all its wheels, whether full-time or on-demand.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive All-wheel Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive All-wheel Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive All-wheel Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-demand All-wheel Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive All-wheel Drive include Continental, ZF Friedrichshafen, Borgwarner, Magna International, TEKT, Eaton, American Axle, GKN Group and Dana Holding and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive All-wheel Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-demand All-wheel Drive

Full-time All-wheel Drive

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive All-wheel Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive All-wheel Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive All-wheel Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive All-wheel Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive All-wheel Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Borgwarner

Magna International

TEKT

Eaton

American Axle

GKN Group

Dana Holding

Land Rover

