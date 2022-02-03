Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antifreeze is an additive added to lower the freezing point of the vehicle and achieve boiling point elevation. This allows for a higher coolant temperature, which is vital for the automobile in a hot environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6833900/global-automotive-antifreezecoolant-2022-2028-870

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market was valued at 617.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 857.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant include Castrol, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Fuchs, Total, Prestone, Shell, BASF and CCI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Glycol

Propylene Glycol

Glycerin

Others

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Castrol

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Fuchs

Total

Prestone

Shell

BASF

CCI

Old World Industries

Valvoline

Sinopec

CNPC

Amsoil

Lanzhou BlueStar

China-TEEC

Silverhook

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-antifreezecoolant-2022-2028-870-6833900

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Companies

3.8

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Automotive Antifreeze Liquid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Antifreeze Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Automotive Antifreeze Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

United States Automotive Antifreeze and Coolant Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027