Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antifreeze is an additive added to lower the freezing point of the vehicle and achieve boiling point elevation. This allows for a higher coolant temperature, which is vital for the automobile in a hot environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant market was valued at 617.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 857.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethylene Glycol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant include Castrol, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Fuchs, Total, Prestone, Shell, BASF and CCI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ethylene Glycol
- Propylene Glycol
- Glycerin
- Others
Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Castrol
- Chevron
- ExxonMobil
- Fuchs
- Total
- Prestone
- Shell
- BASF
- CCI
- Old World Industries
- Valvoline
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- Amsoil
- Lanzhou BlueStar
- China-TEEC
- Silverhook
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Antifreeze/Coolant Companies
