Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automatic or autonomous emergency braking technology is a special type of braking technology used currently in automobiles. Braking system in an automobile helps to brake the vehicle to prevent collision. Automatic or autonomous emergency braking as the name implies helps to brake the vehicle by increasing the braking force or automatically brakes to prevent a rear-end and other collision.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System market was valued at 24350 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 73240 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System include Robert Bosch, Continental, Denso, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hyundai Mobis, Aisin Seiki, Valeo, Delphi Automotive and Paccar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Camera

Lidar

Radar

Others

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Denso

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Paccar

Texas Instruments

Autoliv

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

Analog Devices

Wabco Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Autonom

