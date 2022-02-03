Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An automotive diagnostics tool is an electronic tool used to interface with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Diagnostics Tool in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automotive Diagnostics Tool companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Diagnostics Tool market was valued at 29680 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36900 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Diagnostics Tool include Bosch, Continental, Denso, Delphi, Snap-On, General Technologies, Siemens, Actia Group and Softing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Diagnostics Tool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Board Diagnostic (OBD)

Electric System Analyzer

Scan Tool

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Diagnostics Tool revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Diagnostics Tool revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Diagnostics Tool sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automotive Diagnostics Tool sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Delphi

Snap-On

General Technologies

Siemens

Actia Group

Softing

Hickok

Horiba

