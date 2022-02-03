Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) in global, including the following market information:

The global Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) market was valued at 22020 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26490 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) include JTEKT, Bosch, NSK, Nexteer, ZF, Mobis, Showa, Thyssenkrupp and Mando. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Electric Power Steering (EPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Competitor Analysis

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Mando

