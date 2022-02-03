Folding Furniture Market Analysis, Rising Trends and Outlook to 2028

Folding Furniture Market Introduction:

The folding furniture market was valued at US$ 3,070.80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,754.29 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for folding furniture is rising with rapid urbanization coupled with significant growth in residential sector and rapid advancement related to folding furniture. Folding furniture such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, table trays, and others are quite popular among both residential and commercial customers. In 2019, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global folding furniture market. Attributed to the APAC region’s flourishing economic conditions, there has been a spur in the region’s industrial activities. The exponential growth in the residential and commercial sector drives the demand for folding furniture market. The region encompasses an ample amount of opportunities for the growth of the market attributable to the rise in foreign direct investments along with rise in manufacturing spending toward better product offerings. The upsurge in the middle-class population along with growth in urbanization offer lucrative opportunities for the key market players operating in the folding furniture market in APAC

Folding Furniture market – Global Analysis to 2028 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Folding Furniture market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Folding Furniture market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Folding Furniture Market, by Product Typ

Table and Chair

Sofas

Beds

Table TV Trays

Others

Folding Furniture Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Folding Furniture Market, by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Folding Furniture Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Non Store-Based

Leading Folding Furniture market Players:

Ashley Furniture Industries

Bush Industries, Inc.

Haworth, Inc.

DOREL INDUSTRIES INC.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

La-Z-Boy, Inc.

Meco Corporation

Sauder Woodworking Company

Atlas Industries

Table-Mate USA, LLC

Plastic Development Group

Leggett & Platt, Inc.

Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware Inc.

