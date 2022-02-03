Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Geospatial analysis is the gathering, display, and manipulation of imagery, GPS, satellite photography and historical data, described explicitly in terms of geographic coordinates or implicitly, in terms of a street address, postal code, or forest stand identifier as they are applied to geographic models.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Geospatial Analytics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market was valued at 40540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 104290 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software & Solutions Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Geospatial Analytics include IBM, ESRI, Google, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Oracle, Alteryx, Bentley Systems and Harris, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Geospatial Analytics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Software & Solutions
- Services
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Safety and Navigation
- Insurance
- Logistics
- Others
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Geospatial Analytics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Geospatial Analytics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- ESRI
- Pitney Bowes
- SAP
- Oracle
- Alteryx
- Bentley Systems
- Harris
- DigitalGlobe
- Hexagon AB
- Teradata
- Trimble
- Maplarge
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Geospatial Analytics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Companies
3.6.2 List of G
