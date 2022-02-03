Automotive Heat Shields Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A heat shield is designed to shield a substance from absorbing excessive heat from an outside source by either dissipating, reflecting or simply absorbing the heat. It is often used as a form of exhaust heat management.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Heat Shields in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Automotive Heat Shields companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Heat Shields market was valued at 13760 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21530 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rigid Heat Shield Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Heat Shields include Sumitomoriko, DUPONT, Autoneum, Elringklinger, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), DANA, Lydall, Morgan and Zhuzhou Times and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Heat Shields manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rigid Heat Shield
- Flexible Heat Shield
- Textile Heat Shield
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Heat Shields revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Heat Shields revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Heat Shields sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Heat Shields sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sumitomoriko
- DUPONT
- Autoneum
- Elringklinger
- Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
- DANA
- Lydall
- Morgan
- Zhuzhou Times
- Tuopu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Heat Shields Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Heat Shields Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Heat Shields Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Heat Shields Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Heat Shields Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Heat Shields Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Heat Shields Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Heat Shields Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Heat Shields Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Heat Shields Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Heat Shields Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Heat Shields Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Heat Shields Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Heat Shields Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Automotive Heat Shields Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Automotive Heat Shields Sales Market Report 2021
Global and United States Automotive Heat Shields Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Global Automotive Heat Shields Market Insights and Forecast to 2026