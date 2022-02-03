Octyl Salicylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Octyl salicylate also known as 2- ethylhexylsalycylate, octisalate and benzoic acid among others is an organic compound. Octyl salicylate is an ester that is produced through the condensation of a salicylic acid with 2-ethylhexanol. Octyl salicylate is primarily a colorless or a pale yellow with a slight floral odor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Octyl Salicylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Octyl Salicylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Octyl Salicylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Octyl Salicylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Octyl Salicylate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colourless Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Octyl Salicylate include Universal Esters, Siddharth Carbochem Products, MFCI Co. and Clariant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Octyl Salicylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Octyl Salicylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Octyl Salicylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colourless

Light Yellow

Global Octyl Salicylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Octyl Salicylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Perfume

Soap

Cosmetics

Sunscreens

Others

Global Octyl Salicylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Octyl Salicylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Octyl Salicylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Octyl Salicylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Octyl Salicylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Octyl Salicylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Universal Esters

Siddharth Carbochem Products

MFCI Co.

Clariant

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Octyl Salicylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Octyl Salicylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Octyl Salicylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Octyl Salicylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Octyl Salicylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Octyl Salicylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Octyl Salicylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Octyl Salicylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Octyl Salicylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Octyl Salicylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Octyl Salicylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Octyl Salicylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Octyl Salicylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octyl Salicylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Octyl Salicylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Octyl Salicylate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Octyl Salicylate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

