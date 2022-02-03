Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aqueous Medium Polymerization Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings include 3M, Daikin Industries, AGC, Edlon, Solvay, AFT Fluorotec Coatings, Chemours, Inoflon and Rhenotherm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aqueous Medium Polymerization Method
- Nonaqueous Medium Polymerization Method
Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Semiconductor
- Electrical Insulation
- Fiber Optics
- Others
Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Daikin Industries
- AGC
- Edlon
- Solvay
- AFT Fluorotec Coatings
- Chemours
- Inoflon
- Rhenotherm
- Toefco Engineered Coating
- Hubei Everflon Polymer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Coatings Compani
