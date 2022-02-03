Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings include BASF, DowDuPont, Daikin Industries, AGC, Zeus Industrial, Toefco Engineered Coating, Rudolf Gutbrod, Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou) and Hubei Everflon Polymer. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Powder Coating
- Fluid Dipping Coating
Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Daikin Industries
- AGC
- Zeus Industrial
- Toefco Engineered Coating
- Rudolf Gutbrod
- Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou)
- Hubei Everflon Polymer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatin
