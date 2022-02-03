Solid Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Solid lubricants are materials that, despite being in the solid phase, are able to reduce friction between two surfaces sliding against each other without the need for a liquid oil medium.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid Lubricants in global, including the following market information:
- Global Solid Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Solid Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Solid Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solid Lubricants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MoS2 (Molybdenum Disulfide) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solid Lubricants include Dow Corning, Freudenberg(OSK), SKF, Whitford, Henkel, Everlube, Weicon, Dynacron and B’laster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solid Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solid Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solid Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- MoS2 (Molybdenum Disulfide)
- PTFE
- Graphite
- Soft Metals
- Others
Global Solid Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solid Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Energy
- Textile
- Aerospace & Defence
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Global Solid Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solid Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Solid Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Solid Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Solid Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Solid Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Corning
- Freudenberg(OSK)
- SKF
- Whitford
- Henkel
- Everlube
- Weicon
- Dynacron
- B’laster
- Endura Coatings
- Metal Coatings Corp
- Unil Opal
- Permatex
- Sandstrom
- Slickote Coatings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solid Lubricants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solid Lubricants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solid Lubricants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solid Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solid Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solid Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solid Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solid Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solid Lubricants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solid Lubricants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solid Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid Lubricants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Lubricants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Lubricants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid Lubricants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Solid Lubricants Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
