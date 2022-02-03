UV Light Curable Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UV-Curable Adhesives is a adhesives in which ultraviolet light and visible light is used to initiate a photochemical reaction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Light Curable Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five UV Light Curable Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Light Curable Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Light Curable Adhesives include 3M, BASF, DowDupont, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika, Permabond and Panacol-Elosol GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Light Curable Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Automotive

Furniture

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Light Curable Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Light Curable Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Light Curable Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies UV Light Curable Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

BASF

DowDupont

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Permabond

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Cartell

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dymax Corporation

Epoxy Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Light Curable Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Light Curable Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Light Curable Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Light Curable Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Light Curable Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Light Curable Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Light

