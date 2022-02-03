Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesive, Methylmethacrylate (MMA) as adhesive for one component or main component.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermosetting Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, Huntsman, Sika, Arkema, Illinois Tool Works, H.B. Fuller, Scott Bader and Scigrip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermosetting Adhesives

Thermoplasticity Adhesives

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Automotive

Wind Energy

Construction

Aerospace

Others

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

Huntsman

Sika

Arkema

Illinois Tool Works

H.B. Fuller

Scott Bader

Scigrip

Parson Adhesives

Permabond

Lord Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

