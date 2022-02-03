Fertility Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fertility is the natural capability to produce offspring. As a measure, fertility rate is the number of offspring born per mating pair, individual or population. Fertility differs from fecundity, which is defined as the potential for reproduction (influenced by gamete production, fertilization and carrying a pregnancy to term). A lack of fertility is infertility while a lack of fecundity would be called sterility.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fertility Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fertility Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fertility Services market was valued at 11740 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Infertility Drugs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fertility Services include Merck (Germany), Cook Medical (U.S.), Irvine Scientific (U.S.), CooperSurgical (U.S.), CARE Fertility Group (U.K.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Vitrolife (U.S.) and Monash IVF Group (Australia), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fertility Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fertility Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fertility Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infertility Drugs

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Global Fertility Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fertility Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Male

Female

Global Fertility Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fertility Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fertility Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fertility Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck (Germany)

Cook Medical (U.S.)

Irvine Scientific (U.S.)

CooperSurgical (U.S.)

CARE Fertility Group (U.K.)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Vitrolife (U.S.)

Monash IVF Group (Australia)

