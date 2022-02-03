MMA Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methylmethacrylate (MMA) Adhesive, Methylmethacrylate (MMA) as adhesive for one component or main component.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MMA Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global MMA Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MMA Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five MMA Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global MMA Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermosetting Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MMA Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, Huntsman, Sika, Arkema, Illinois Tool Works, H.B. Fuller, Scott Bader and Scigrip, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MMA Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MMA Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global MMA Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermosetting Adhesives

Thermoplasticity Adhesives

Global MMA Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global MMA Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Automotive

Wind Energy

Construction

Aerospace

Others

Global MMA Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global MMA Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MMA Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MMA Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MMA Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies MMA Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

Huntsman

Sika

Arkema

Illinois Tool Works

H.B. Fuller

Scott Bader

Scigrip

Parson Adhesives

Permabond

Lord Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MMA Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MMA Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MMA Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MMA Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MMA Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MMA Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MMA Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MMA Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MMA Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MMA Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MMA Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MMA Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MMA Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MMA Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MMA Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MMA Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global MMA Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Thermosetting Adhesives

