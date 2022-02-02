Global Inertial Navigation System Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2027

The global inertial navigation system (INS) market size is projected to reach USD 16.45 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing applications of INS across diverse industry verticals will aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Technological intervention has played a massive role in the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, by Component (Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, and Others), By Technology (Mechanical Gyro, Ring Laser Gyro, Mechanical Gyro, Fiber Optics Gyro, MEMS and Others), By Platform (Airborne, Ground, Marine/Naval, and Space), By End User (Commercial, and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027,” the market was worth USD 11.79 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Inertial navigation systems (INS) are used in numerous applications across the aerospace and defense industry. The product is inclusive of different types of sensors that are used to located the position and orientation of the object. Besides this, the product can also detect the speed and velocity of the object that is on-board through these sensors. The growing applications of inertial navigations systems across diverse industry verticals will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The high investment in these products are primarily attributable the massive demand and widespread applications. Due to high demand, there are several companies operating across the world. The high emphasis on technological intervention has yielded exceptional products with higher operational flexibilities. Increasing applications will create several opportunities for the growth of the companies in the market and subsequently influence the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Request Sample PDF Brochure :-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-102849

Accounting to Massive Demand, Companies are Looking to Offer Technologically Sound Products

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. It highlights major strategies adopted by large scale companies and discusses in detail how these strategies have helped their businesses grow. It further discusses the impact of these strategies on the growth of the overall market. Among all factors, the efforts taken by companies to establish a wider consumer base have ultimately had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years. In October 2018, Safran Electronics & Defense announced the launch of a new range of inertial navigations systems. The company introduced a new range of naval INS that can be used for applications in submarines. The company claims that this product can also be used in surface vehicles. Safran’s latest product will help the company generate massive revenue in the coming years. Accounting to the considerable consumer base of the company, its latest range of INS will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America Holds the Highest Market Share; Increasing use of Robotic Vehicles by Major Companies Will Aid Growth

The report highlights the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America holds the highest market share. The increasing use of robotic vehicles in diverse applications will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. The increasing adoption of remotely operated vehicles in military applications will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 5.15 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit a significant CAGR in the coming years driven by the rising investment in the defense sector towards the integration of INS by major companies as well as government organizations.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report :-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-102849

Industry Developments:

October 2019 – iXblue SAS announced that it has partnered with L3Harris Technologies, Inc. with a view to obtaining regional support for inertial navigation system.

November 2018 – Germany based Robert Bosch GmbH announced the launch of a new inertial navigation system. The company introduced ‘SMI230’ inertial MEMS sensors that allows car to navigate without GPS.

View Related Reports:-

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Silica-Flour-Market-Revenue-Future-Growth-Trends-Top-Key-Players-Business-Opportunities-Industry-Share-Size-Analysis-by-Forecast-2027_15375562

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Offshore-Helicopter-Services-Market-Size-Major-Companies-Profile-Key-Regions-Analysis-and-Forecast-by-2026_15375717

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Aerospace-Robotics-Market-Trends-Industry-Share-Growth-Drivers-Business-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2027_15375913

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/US-Reusable-Launch-Vehicle-Market-Trends-Industry-Share-Growth-Drivers-Business-Opportunities-and-Forecast-to-2027_15376041

https://www.theexpresswire.com/pressrelease/Airport-Security-Market-Analysis-Development-Revenue-Future-Growth-Top-Players-and-Forecast-to-2027_15376156

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]