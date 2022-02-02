Data Fusion Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth Opportunities and Forecast till 2028

The Insight Partners adds “Data Fusion Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Data fusion is the process of binding and merging multiple data sources for the construction of accurate and useful information for the user. There different processing stages at which fusion takes place are high, low, and intermediate. The newly fused data is more synthetic and informative as compared to the original inputs. Data fusion is more like blending diverse data sets into a unified or single data set. Various regulating policies of different countries are affecting the growth of the data fusion market. Such as, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by European Union is the upcoming regulation for data management and controls that are anticipated to impact the government agencies, organizations, and companies, which collects personal data. The essential requirements in this regulation are documentation and security aids, data security, extended rights of individuals, and data breach notifications.

Major vendors covered in this report:

AGT International

Clarivate Analytics

ESRI

Fluent Inc.

INRIX

InvenSense

LexisNexis

MERRICK & COMPANY

Palantir Technologies

THOMSON REUTERS

One of the major factors driving the data fusion market is the growing adoption of data-driven decision making, backed up by the verified and analyzed data, such as the development of Business Intelligence (BI) software helps in decision-making processes. Companies adopting this approach handles data and information as real assets, as it helps in finding new opportunities, forecast future trends, and generate more profit or revenue for the company.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Fusion Market is included in the present report.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global data fusion market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, and industry vertical.

Based on component, the data fusion market is segmented into: Solution, and Service .

. On the basis of business function, the market is segmented into: IT, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Operations, and HR .

. On the basis of industry verticals, the market is segmented into: BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, and Others.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Data Fusion Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

