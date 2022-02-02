Online Fashion Retail Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2028| Shopclues, Homeshop18, Limeroad

Latest published market study on Online Fashion Retail Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Online Fashion Retail space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2028. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Amazon India, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Yepme, Paytm, Ebay.in, Shopclues, Homeshop18, Limeroad, FashionAndYou Etc.

Indian online retail industry is experiencing leaps and bounds in recent years, this is mainly due to increased penetration of smartphone and faster internet infrastructure. The influential demographic of the country will help to rip most of the global fashion retail market in coming years. Retail trade has been observed to be one of the key sectors in the country, big enterprises such as Aditya Birla Group, TATA Group and Reliance industries have been reaping the advantage through their presence in online retail business. Growing E-commerce in the country has been gaining grip over the Indian retail business which might dent the brick and mortar business in coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of India Online Fashion Retail Market along with detailed segmentation of market by product category, and payment mode. Proliferation of affordable smart phones has been playing a vital role in increasing adoption of e-commerce and this will be one of the key driving factors which will influence the growth of Indian fashion retail market.

