Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hot Melt Adhesives market was valued at 596.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.The global sales of hot melt adhesives are estimated from 1477 KMT in 2011 to 1932 KMT in 2016. In 2015, the global hot melt adhesives sales market was led by China, USA, Europe and Japan, where the USA and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers` activities of hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, Beardow & ADAMS, Jowat, Avery Dennison, DOW Corning, Kleiberit, etc. Tex Year Industries is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015. A key trend in the hot-melt adhesive market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-product`s overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market.

Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials. As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik Inc

3M Company

Beardow & ADAMS

Jowat

Avery Dennison

DOW Corning

Kleiberit

Sika AG

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

By Types:

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

By Applications:

Paper packaging

Bookbinding

Label & Tape

Hygiene

Transportation

Construction

Woodworking

Textile / Footwear

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 EVA HMA

1.4.3 POE HMA

1.4.4 SBS HMA

1.4.5 SIS HMA

1.4.6 SEBS HMA

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paper packaging

1.5.3 Bookbinding

1.5.4 Label & Tape

1.5.5 Hygiene

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Construction

1.5.8 Woodworking

1.5.9 Textile / Footwear

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hot Melt Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

