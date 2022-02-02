Global Biocomposites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Biocomposites market was valued at 2213.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biocomposite is a composite material formed by a matrix (resin) and a reinforcement of natural fibers. These kind of materials often mimic the structure of the living materials involved in the process keeping the strengthening properties of the matrix that was used, but always providing biocompatibility. The matrix phase is formed by polymers derived from renewable and nonrenewable resources. The matrix is important to protect the fibers from environmental degradation and mechanical damage, to hold the fibers together and to transfer the loads on it.By end-use industry, the transportation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the market during the forecast period. Biocomposites are used in the automotive industry owing to their lightweight, impact resistance, and non-toxic features. Also, no sharp-edged fractures are formed in case of a crash, thereby providing safety to passengers.

The increasing demand for naturally sourced, non-toxic, and impact resistant materials in the transportation end-use industry is anticipated to drive the biocomposites market between 2018 and 2023.

By Market Verdors:

Trex Company

UPM

Universal Forest Products

Flexform Technologies

Tecnaro

Jelu-Werk

Green Bay Decking

Fiberon

Meshlin Composites

Alpas

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology

Newtechwood

Nanjing Jufeng Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

Yixing Hualong New Material

Anhui Huiyun Wood

By Types:

Wood Fiber Composites

Non-wood Fiber Composites

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Biocomposites Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Biocomposites Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Wood Fiber Composites

1.4.3 Non-wood Fiber Composites

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biocomposites Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Consumer Goods

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Biocomposites Market

1.8.1 Global Biocomposites Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biocomposites Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biocomposites Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Biocomposites Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Biocomposites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Biocomposites Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biocomposites Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Biocomposites Sales Volume

