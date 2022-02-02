Global Metal Roofing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Metal Roofing
The global Metal Roofing market was valued at 1721.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.North America is the largest Consumption region of Metal Roofing, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.18% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America with the Revenue market share over 30.58% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is another important consumption market of Metal Roofing. Metal Roofing used in industry including Residential and Non-Residential. Report data showed that 57.70% of the Metal Roofing market demand in Non-Residential Building in 2017. There are many kinds of Metal Roofing, which are Steel Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Copper Roofing and Others. Steel Roofing is important in the Metal Roofing, with a sales market share nearly 69.95% in 2017. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Metal Roofing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Metal Roofing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
By Market Verdors:
- NCI Building Systems
- Kingspan Group
- BlueScope Steel Limited
- CertainTeed Roofing
- Fletcher Building
- Headwaters Inc
- Nucor Building Systems
- Tata Steel Europe
- The OmniMax International, Inc
- Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
- McElroy Metal
- Safal Group
- Carlisle SynTec Systems
- Isopan S.p.A.
- Firestone Building Products
- Drexel Metals Inc.
- Bilka
- Interlock Roofing
- ATAS International
- Pruszynski Ltd
- Future Roof
- Chief Industries
- Wella
- Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
- Reed`s Metals
- Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
- EDCO
- Balex Metal Sp
- Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
- Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD
By Types:
- Steel Roofing
- Aluminum Roofing
- Copper Roofing
By Applications:
- Residential
- Non-Residential
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metal Roofing Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Steel Roofing
1.4.3 Aluminum Roofing
1.4.4 Copper Roofing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Non-Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Metal Roofing Market
1.8.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Metal Roofing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Metal Roofing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Metal Roofing Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.3 North America Metal Roofing Sales Volume
