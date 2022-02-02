NewsTechnology

Global Metal Roofing Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metal Roofing market was valued at 1721.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Metal roof is a roofing system made from metal pieces or tiles. Metal roof can be a sensible way to protect home, especially if people live in an area that experiences a lot of storms, rapid temperature changes, beaming sun that melts asphalt, large hail, or heavy snowfall. Metal roofs can be made from a variety of metals and alloys.North America is the largest Consumption region of Metal Roofing, with a Revenue market share nearly 42.18% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the Revenue market share over 30.58% in 2017. Asia-Pacific is another important consumption market of Metal Roofing. Metal Roofing used in industry including Residential and Non-Residential. Report data showed that 57.70% of the Metal Roofing market demand in Non-Residential Building in 2017. There are many kinds of Metal Roofing, which are Steel Roofing, Aluminum Roofing, Copper Roofing and Others. Steel Roofing is important in the Metal Roofing, with a sales market share nearly 69.95% in 2017. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Metal Roofing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Metal Roofing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

  • NCI Building Systems
  • Kingspan Group
  • BlueScope Steel Limited
  • CertainTeed Roofing
  • Fletcher Building
  • Headwaters Inc
  • Nucor Building Systems
  • Tata Steel Europe
  • The OmniMax International, Inc
  • Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation
  • McElroy Metal
  • Safal Group
  • Carlisle SynTec Systems
  • Isopan S.p.A.
  • Firestone Building Products
  • Drexel Metals Inc.
  • Bilka
  • Interlock Roofing
  • ATAS International
  • Pruszynski Ltd
  • Future Roof
  • Chief Industries
  • Wella
  • Jinhu Color Aluminum Group
  • Reed`s Metals
  • Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd
  • EDCO
  • Balex Metal Sp
  • Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company
  • Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD

By Types:

  • Steel Roofing
  • Aluminum Roofing
  • Copper Roofing

By Applications:

  • Residential
  • Non-Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metal Roofing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Steel Roofing

1.4.3 Aluminum Roofing

1.4.4 Copper Roofing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Metal Roofing Market

1.8.1 Global Metal Roofing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Roofing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Roofing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Metal Roofing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Roofing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Metal Roofing Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal Roofing Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Metal Roofing Sales Volume

