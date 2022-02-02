News

Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Invasive Techniques
  • Non-invasive Techniques

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Others

By Company

  • Sekisui Diagnostics
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Medline Industries
  • Meridian Bioscience
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Alpha Laboratories
  • EKF Diagnostics
  • Quidel
  • Halyard Health
  • Cardinal Health
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Coris BioConcept

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Invasive Techniques
1.2.3 Non-invasive Techniques
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Players by Revenue

