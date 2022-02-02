News

Global Nuclear Medicine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Nuclear Medicine market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Medicine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Tc-99
  • I-123/131
  • In-111
  • Xe-133
  • Th-201
  • Ga-67
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Diagnostic
  • Therapeutic

By Company

  • GE Healthcare
  • Bracco Imaging
  • Mallinckrodt
  • Lantheus Medical Imaging
  • Bayer
  • Triad Isotopes
  • Nordion
  • Jubilant Pharma
  • Eli Lilly
  • SIEMENS
  • China Isotope & Radiation
  • Dongcheng

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tc-99
1.2.3 I-123/131
1.2.4 In-111
1.2.5 Xe-133
1.2.6 Th-201
1.2.7 Ga-67
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic
1.3.3 Therapeutic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Nuclear Medicine Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Nuclear Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Nuclear Medicine Industry Trends
2.3.2 Nuclear Medicine Market Drivers
2.3.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Challenges
2.3.4 Nuclear Medicine Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Nuclear Medicine Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Nuclear Medicine Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2,

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Nuclear Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market In South Korea Holds Substantial Share Forecast to 2031 | Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Valeritas Holding Inc

1 week ago

Pharmaceutical Storage and Material Handling Equipment Market 2021 to 2026 – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast

December 15, 2021

Cardiac Bio-Implant Devices Market by Type (Cardiovascular Bio-Implants, Dental and Prosthetic Bio-Implants, Orthopedic/Joint Reconstruction and Replacement Bio-Implants, Spinal Bio-Implants, Ophthalmology Bio-Implants, Others), Application (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 23, 2021

Robotic Dentistry Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening

December 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button