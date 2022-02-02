Global Nuclear Medicine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nuclear Medicine market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Medicine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Tc-99
- I-123/131
- In-111
- Xe-133
- Th-201
- Ga-67
- Others
Segment by Application
- Diagnostic
- Therapeutic
By Company
- GE Healthcare
- Bracco Imaging
- Mallinckrodt
- Lantheus Medical Imaging
- Bayer
- Triad Isotopes
- Nordion
- Jubilant Pharma
- Eli Lilly
- SIEMENS
- China Isotope & Radiation
- Dongcheng
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tc-99
1.2.3 I-123/131
1.2.4 In-111
1.2.5 Xe-133
1.2.6 Th-201
1.2.7 Ga-67
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Diagnostic
1.3.3 Therapeutic
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Nuclear Medicine Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Nuclear Medicine Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Nuclear Medicine Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Nuclear Medicine Industry Trends
2.3.2 Nuclear Medicine Market Drivers
2.3.3 Nuclear Medicine Market Challenges
2.3.4 Nuclear Medicine Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Nuclear Medicine Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Nuclear Medicine Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2,
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Nuclear Medicine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Nuclear Medicine & Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028