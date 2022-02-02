Tiger Nuts Market Expecting Huge Growth During 2022-2028

Global Tiger Nuts Market – Scope of the Report

Tiger nuts are a good source of vegetable proteins as they contain many essential amino acids. Tiger nuts, also known as chufa, yellow nutsedge or earth almonds, are not actually nuts, but rather edible tubers. They are the size of a chickpea but wrinkly with a chewy texture and sweet nutty flavor similar to coconut.

Competitive Landscape Tiger Nuts Market: ACH Food Companies, Inc., Ecoideas, Fontaine De Vie, Good Soul Company, Jose María Bou, S.L, KCB International, Levantex, Ludlow Nut Company Ltd., Organic Gemini, The Original Chufa Company

The tiger nuts market has witnessed significant growth due to rising awareness of health benefits associated tiger nuts. Moreover, increasing demand for organic food provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Tiger nuts market. However, rising trend of veganism and high prevalence is projected to boost the overall growth of the Tiger nuts market in the forecast period.

The global Tiger nuts market is segmented on the basis of product type, category, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global Tiger nuts market is divided into whole nuts, nut milk, and others. On the basis of category, the global Tiger nuts market is divided into organic and conventional. On the basis of distribution channel, the global Tiger nuts market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

To comprehend global Tiger Nuts market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Tiger Nutszil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

