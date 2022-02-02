Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Viscose Staple Fiber market was valued at 102.24 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Viscose staple fiber is the regenerated cellulose fiber. Its raw material is natural cellulose, soluble cellulose xanthate is made through alkalization, aging, xanthation and other processes, and viscose rayon is produced after soluble cellulose xanthate is dissolved in dilute alkali, and viscose staple fiber is made by wet spinning finally. Ordinary viscose staple fiber, high wet modulus viscose staple fiber and high tenacity viscose staple fiber is made from different materials and spinning process.China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly 67.39% in 2016 and a sales market share nearly 61.98% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 17.16%.

Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Staple Fiber. There are four kinds of Viscose Staple Fiber, which are Ordinary Fiber, High Wet Modulus Fiber, Strong Fiber and Modified Fiber. Ordinary Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Staple Fiber, with a production market share nearly59.05% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Viscose Staple Fiber industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Viscose Staple Fiber have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Sanyou

Sateri Chemical Fibre

Xinjiang Zhongtai

Aoyang Technology

Xiangsheng

Shandong Bohi

Yibin Grace Group Company

Zhejiang Fulida

Silver Hawk

Manasi Shunquan

Kelheim-Fibres

Xinxiang Bailu

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Somet Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

By Types:

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

By Applications:

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Viscose Staple Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ordinary Fiber

1.4.3 High Wet Modulus Fiber

1.4.4 Strong Fiber

1.4.5 Modified Fiber

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Spinning Clothing

1.5.3 Home Textile

1.5.4 Medical Textile

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Viscose Staple Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Viscose Staple Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

