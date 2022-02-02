Global Meat Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Meat Market
Meat market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pork
- Beef
- Poultry
- Others
Segment by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Independent Retailers
- Others
By Company
- WH Group
- JBS
- Tyson Foods
- Kraft Heinz
- Cargill
- ConAgra Foods
- BRF SA
- OSI Group
- Toennies
- Charoen Pokphand Group
- Hormel Foods
- Danish Crown
- Nippon Ham
- Seaboard Corporation
- Itoham Foods
- New Hope Group
- Jinluo
- Cremonini
- Yurun Group
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pork
1.2.3 Beef
1.2.4 Poultry
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Meat Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Independent Retailers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Meat Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Meat Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Meat Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Meat Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Meat Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Meat Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Meat Industry Trends
2.3.2 Meat Market Drivers
2.3.3 Meat Market Challenges
2.3.4 Meat Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Meat Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Meat Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Meat Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Meat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Meat Revenue
3.4 Global Meat Market Concentration Ratio
