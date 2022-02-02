News

Global Military Smart Textiles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Military Smart Textiles Market

Military Smart Textiles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Military Smart Textiles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Passive Smart Textile
  • Active Smart Textile
  • Ultra-Smart Textile

Segment by Application

  • NASA
  • DOD

By Company

  • BAE Systems
  • DuPont
  • TenCate
  • Outlast
  • W. L. Gore & Associates
  • Mide Technology
  • Ohmatex ApS
  • AFT

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Military Smart Textiles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Military Smart Textiles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Passive Smart Textile
1.2.3 Active Smart Textile
1.2.4 Ultra-Smart Textile
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Military Smart Textiles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 NASA
1.3.3 DOD
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Military Smart Textiles Production
2.1 Global Military Smart Textiles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Military Smart Textiles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Military Smart Textiles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Military Smart Textiles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Military Smart Textiles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Military Smart Textiles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Military Smart Textiles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Military Smart Textiles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Military Smart Textiles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Military Smart Textiles Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Military Smart Textiles Sales by Region (2017-2022)

