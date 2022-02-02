News

Global Powertrain Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Powertrain Market

Powertrain market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powertrain market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Engine Test
  • Gearbox Test
  • Turbocharger Test
  • Powertrain Final Tests
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers
  • Automotive Manufacturers
  • Others

By Company

  • AKKA Technologies
  • Ricardo
  • FEV
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Horiba
  • Applus+ IDIADA
  • Intertek
  • IAV
  • MAE
  • A&D
  • IBAG
  • Atesteo
  • FAKT
  • CSA Group
  • KST
  • CRITT M2A

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Powertrain Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Engine Test
1.2.3 Gearbox Test
1.2.4 Turbocharger Test
1.2.5 Powertrain Final Tests
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Powertrain Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers
1.3.3 Automotive Manufacturers
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Powertrain Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Powertrain Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Powertrain Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Powertrain Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Powertrain Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Powertrain Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Powertrain Industry Trends
2.3.2 Powertrain Market Drivers
2.3.3 Powertrain Market Challenges
2.3.4 Powertrain Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Powertrain Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Powertrain Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Powertrain Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Powertrain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

