Global Special Fire Truck Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Special Fire Truck market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Fire Truck market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

ARFF

Forest Fire Engines

Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

Smoke Car

Others

Segment by Application

City Fire Fighting

Industrial Fire Fighting

Fire Fighting in the Wild

Airport Fire Fighting

Others

By Company

Rosenbauer

Oshkosh

Morita Holdings

Magirus

E-ONE

KME

Gimaex

Ziegler Firefighting

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

CFE

Beijing Zhongzhuo

Tianhe

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Special Fire Truck Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Special Fire Truck Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 ARFF

1.2.3 Forest Fire Engines

1.2.4 Dangerous Goods Fire Engines

1.2.5 Smoke Car

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Special Fire Truck Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 City Fire Fighting

1.3.3 Industrial Fire Fighting

1.3.4 Fire Fighting in the Wild

1.3.5 Airport Fire Fighting

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Special Fire Truck Production

2.1 Global Special Fire Truck Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Special Fire Truck Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Special Fire Truck Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Special Fire Truck Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Special Fire Truck Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

3 Global Special Fire Truck Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Special Fire Truck Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Special Fire Truck Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Special Fire Truck Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

