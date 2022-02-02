News

Global Special Fire Truck Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Special Fire Truck Market

Special Fire Truck market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Special Fire Truck market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • ARFF
  • Forest Fire Engines
  • Dangerous Goods Fire Engines
  • Smoke Car
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • City Fire Fighting
  • Industrial Fire Fighting
  • Fire Fighting in the Wild
  • Airport Fire Fighting
  • Others

By Company

  • Rosenbauer
  • Oshkosh
  • Morita Holdings
  • Magirus
  • E-ONE
  • KME
  • Gimaex
  • Ziegler Firefighting
  • Ferrara Fire Apparatus
  • CFE
  • Beijing Zhongzhuo
  • Tianhe

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Special Fire Truck Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Special Fire Truck Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ARFF
1.2.3 Forest Fire Engines
1.2.4 Dangerous Goods Fire Engines
1.2.5 Smoke Car
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Special Fire Truck Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 City Fire Fighting
1.3.3 Industrial Fire Fighting
1.3.4 Fire Fighting in the Wild
1.3.5 Airport Fire Fighting
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Special Fire Truck Production
2.1 Global Special Fire Truck Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Special Fire Truck Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Special Fire Truck Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Special Fire Truck Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Special Fire Truck Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Special Fire Truck Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Special Fire Truck Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Special Fire Truck Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Special Fire Truck Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

